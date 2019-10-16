Police have shot dead one person and injured four at a polling station in Mozambique, where votes were being counted following national elections, the Centre for Public Integrity (CIP) said on Wednesday.

The presidential, parliamentary and provincial elections, which are considered crucial to stability in the southern African country, have been marred by reports of pre-marked ballots, ballot stuffing and the obstruction of observers.

People had gathered at the polling station in the northern province of Nampula to oversee vote counting on Monday evening. Police used force to crack down on angry voters, the CIP said.

Nampula is one of the provinces where pre-marked ballots in favour of the ruling party Frelimo had been reported by the CIP, an independent civic body that works on corruption and transparency, and Sala da Paz, a non-governmental coalition of observers.

The director of the electoral administration technical secretariat, Felisberto Naife, told national radio that “elections were conducted normally in spite of irregularities.”

Election authorities had said that preliminary results would be announced on Friday.

It is the first elections being held in Mozambique following the signing of the most recent peace agreement between Frelimo and its long-time rival Renamo, a former rebel group.

The two fought a brutal civil war that ended in 1992. (dpa/NAN)