Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

One person has been reportedly killed and over 10 houses burnt in a renewed communal clash that broke out on Monday in Mbasombu community, Ikpayongo council ward of Gwer East local government area of Benue State.

Although, details about the clash was still sketchy at the time of this report, the Benue State Police Command confirmed the incidence.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, in a WhatsApp message to our correspondent in Makurdi, confirmed the incidence saying three people have been arrested in connection with the community disturbance.

Anene disclosed that before now, the people of the area have been fighting themselves over ownership of land.

“This is not the first time such clash would occur in the community. These people have been fighting themselves over land.

The PPRO revealed that armed mobile policemen have already been deployed to the area to forestall further clashes among the people.

“Yes, the Mbasombu, Ikpayongo incident is true, I can confirmed it. One casualty was recorded and about 10 houses burnt down following the clashes”, Anene stated.