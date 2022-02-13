From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

There panic in Akalovo Emuekuku community in Owerri North council of Imo following the killing of a young man in what appeared to be a cult war in the community.

The lifeless body of yet to identified with severe machete cuts all over his body was found lying on the Emekuku/ Owerri/ Mbaise road on Sunday .

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

It was learnt that the deceased was killed Saturday night at Akalovo Emekuku in what could be a cult war.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

It equally gathered that the community has been in gripped cultists who have been operating unhindered.

However, some leaders in the community who spoken on the condition of anonymity alleged that they had made several efforts to get the attention of the police to the menace of cultism in Akalovo Emekuku but to no avail.

They also alleged that police was contacted shortly after the incident but till this moment there was no response. They said it took one of their kinsmen to mobilize and move the corpse to State CID about an hour ago. They said that hoodlums operate freely in the area.