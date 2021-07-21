By Philip Nwosu

One person was killed yesterday, as a two-storey building under construction collapsed at 77, Tapa Road, OkeOjo Isawo, in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

A witness told Daily Sun that the incident occurred at about 2:30pm.

Spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, said the landlord, who was identified as Pastor Daniel Obasi, was the only victim of the collapsed building.

He said the landlord was earlier reported trapped, but the body was later recovered from the rubble.

Farinloye said the police have taken the body to the morgue of the General Hospital, Ikorodu, adding that the collapsed building was an attachment to the main building in front of the collapsed structure.

A neighbour said construction works were suspended yesterday due to the Eid El Kabir celebration. Workers were said to be at work on Monday till late evening.

NEMA, quoting witnesses, attributed the cause of the building collapse to inadequate time line to allow the sand-filled land to compact properly before commencement of construction and poor building materials.

