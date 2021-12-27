From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

An unidentified man was reportedly shot dead in Igbaye, Odo-Otin Local Government, in Osun State during an annual fiesta.

The annual festival which was held at an open space in the town on Monday descended into turmoil when two warring factions engaged in a fight.

Daily Sun gathered that a faction of the group felt infuriated by the music being played and attempted to stop the music. It was gathered that the rival group opposed the move, which led to a free-for-all.

One man was shot dead during the fight and the community was thrown into fear and apprehension.

A resident who did not want to be mentioned in print said there had been a royal tussle in the town.

‘The cause of the fight was because of ill-fighting over kingship position. One man was shot dead while others sustained machete cuts,’ the resident said.

The spokesperson of the Osun Police Command, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.

She explained that the fight broke at a carnival and security operatives were mobilised to the venue.

She said she could not confirm the number of casualties but that the police have taken steps to restore peace to the community.