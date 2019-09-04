Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

One of the delegates of the PDP Governorship primary held in lokoja the state capital in the early hours of Wednesday, Abdullahi Loko Ibrahim has been confirmed dead.

Confirming the incident, the state publicity secretary of the party, Bode Ogunmola said the victim from Kotonkarfe Local Government was hit while running for cover when gunmen who shot sporadically invaded the venue of the collation of the result

Ogunmola said the remains of the deceased has been buried now in his home town in Kotonkarfe Local Government Area of the state.

However, the police public relation officer, Willy Aya when contacted, however feigned ignorance of any casualty.

The Governorship primary was declared inconclusive as both Musa Wada and Abdullahi Ibrahim Idris were neck to neck in the seven of the 10 boxes already counted.

It is gathered that the party is currently on a crucial meeting and press is expected to be briefed after the meeting for the way out of the logjam