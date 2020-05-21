Christopher Oji

A woman have been confirmed dead while many others were critically injured in an accident that involved a Tanker loaded with fuel and an inter state bus on Otedola Bridge, Berger,, Lagos.

The accident happened near Mobil Filling station inward Berger. It was gathered that the tanker fully loaded with fuel failed break and rammed into an interstate Mazda bus ; killing a woman while six people were critically injured.

Among the injured was a nine-year-old boy.

The injured and the dead woman d injured have been taken to the hospital where the body of the woman has been deposited at the mortuary.

As at press time, Divisional Police Officers of Alausa, Isheri ; Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Lagos State Transport Management Agency ( LATSMA) Federal Road Safety Corps and Office in charge of Lagos State Traffic (MOTOPOL) , CSP Titilayo Oriyomo Ilesanmi and her personnel were on ground.

The are accidented vehicles were immediately removed from the road by Lagos State Emmergency Management Agency (LASEMA) while MOTOPOL and her Officers were clearing traffic .

A Police Officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity as he was not supposed to speak with the press said the interstate driver violated the lockdown order and would be made to face the law.