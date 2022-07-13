From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

One person has been killed and another critically injured over land disagreement between Iwo and Odo Eku communities in Isin Local Government Area of Kwara State.

It was learnt that the two communities had been involved in age-long boundary dispute that had defiled several interventions.

Narrating the latest incident which erupted late on Monday, an indigene of the community told DAILY Sun that a farmer from Odo Eku who went to farm in one of the disputed areas was accosted and seriously beaten by members of the Iwo community.

“The attackers, five in number, descended on him and almost lynched him before the Odo Ekun community mobilized members to rescue him.

“But one escaped and went to inform his kinsmen of the development.

“They (Iwo) later stormed the town with guns and dangerous weapons. They destroyed vehicle, houses and shot one Mallam Abdulfatahi in the process who came home to celebrate the Eid festival but based in Ekiti State”, the source added.

The Police Pubilic Relations Officer, Kwara Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the development adding that six persons have been arrested.

He said “one person was killed and another injured but we have arrested six persons in connection with the incident.

“We have restored calm for now and the police is on ground in the affected communities while investigation continues, he submitted.