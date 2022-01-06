From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

At least one person was reportedly killed and several injured as gunmen attacked and kidnapped the family of former Secretary to the Taraba State Government, Gibson Timothy Kataps.

Usman Abdullahi, the spokesperson for the Taraba state police command who confirmed the development said that the incident occurred around Jamtari Gayam in Gashaka Local Government Area of the state.

Abdullahi said that the family was on their way back to Jalingo from Gembu after the yuletide break when they ran into the gunmen.

He said that the gunmen went away with his children after they killed a villager and injured some persons including the police officer that was escorting the family.

Abdullahi however assured that the police were on the trail of the kidnappers and we’re working hard to ensure the safe return of the victims.

Mr Paul Dogoh, the Chairman of Gashaka local government area who also confirmed the development said he will convene a security meeting to appraise the security situation especially in the area under contention and ensure that the victims are rescued and the criminals apprehended and dealt with.

Daily Sun reports that this incident has taken a lot of people by surprise as the incidents of kidnapping have reduced drastically in the state in the last few months and no major issue was recorded during the holidays, except for pockets of armed robberies.