From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

One person lost his life yesterday while scores were injured in a clash involving members of rival factions of the National Union of Roads Transport Workers (NURTW) in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The dead, Ademola Adegoyegun, was killed at old garage area of Akure, while crisis was recorded in many motor parks in the Town.

The deceased was said to be a leading figure in the NURTW before his untimely death.

Daily Sun gathered that pandemonium broke out in many motor parks in the town as a result of factional crisis within the union.

Meanwhile, Ondo State government has suspended all activities of the NURTW in the state indefinitely with immediate effect.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, on Special Duties and Strategy, Dr Doyin Odebowale, disclosed this at a news conference in Akure.

The state government also ordered the NURTW members to immediately vacate all motor parks across the state.

Meanwhile, the NURTW has cried out over alleged persecution of its members by the government of Oyo and Ondo States.

The union in a statement signed by its National Deputy General Secretary 11, Anthony Azogua, advised Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde to rescind his plan on the purported move to arrest its members in the state.

The statement advised Governor Makinde to go after those that are fomenting trouble in the state instead of persecuting its members.