From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The police force headquarters said it would investigate an “indicting statement” by music performer Habeeb Okikiola (aka Portable) and take necessary legal action.

Portable had claimed in a viral video to be behind the “One Million Boys” cult gang terrorising parts of Lagos State.

Police spokesperson Olumiyiwa, Adejobi said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) had directed the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to investigate the popular singer over the indicting statement and take necessary legal action.

Adejobi said the action is premised on the continuous effort of the Nigeria Police Force to identify kingpins and sponsors of cult gangs in order to decimate their activities.

The statement reads:

“Sequel to the trending video of one Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable where he claimed to have formed the One Million Boys cult group terrorising some parts of Lagos State, the IGP has ordered CP Lagos to investigate the indicting statement and take necessary legal action. This directive is premised on the continuous effort of the Nigeria Police Force to fish out pillars and sponsors of cult groups in order to decimate their activities and restore sanity to our society.”