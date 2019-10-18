Gloria Ikegbule

Gospel musician, Mr. Bigger Ibekwe, has lent his voice to the call for unity among Nigerians.

This is coming courtesy of his latest single entitled, One Nigeria, which was released to commemorate Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary.

According to Bigger, unity in diversity is attainable but Nigerians need to decide to live together in order for peace and unity to reign. He said: “What inspired me to write the song was a poster at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surlere, Lagos, which says ‘Let us move forward. If we must move forward, it is better together’. Our collective decision as a people to stay together is key and it will douse the clamour for disintegration by those who feel cheated in the Nigerian federation.”

He also disclosed that One Nigeria, which is currently on airplay, has been endorsed by the convener of Peace Advocators Network, Babatunde Asenuga, adding that it is an advocacy song designed to foster unity and peace among Nigerians.