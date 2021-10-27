From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Suspected smugglers on Tuesday allegedly killed an officer of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), at Fagbohun village around Idogo/Ipaja in Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Another operative of the NCS had also been declared missing.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred when operatives from the Federal Operating Unit (FOU), stormed the village to carry out sting operation.

The smugglers, according to the source on sighting the NCS officials opened fire on them, while two officers were reported missing after the melee.

A lifeless body of one of the officers was said to have been found inside a river near Ajegun Iyaloosa village.

The Public Relations Officer of the FOU in Zone A, Theophilus Duniya, has confirmed the incident, saying some suspects have been arrested.

Duniya said, “The attacked officers are from FOU. One is confirmed dead, while the other one is still missing.

“It happened yesterday (Tuesday) in the afternoon. They were on information patrol when they were attacked. It was an unprovoked attack that ended the life of one and the other one is still missing.

“The one that was found dead, his rifle was missing; but we can’t say for the other one that is still missing until we get to the end of it. At the moment we have some suspects in custody in relation to that murder”.

It was, however, gathered that residents of the village have fled the community for fear of reprisal attack.

