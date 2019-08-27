News reaching us has it that at least one person died while many have been wounded following a road accident that occurred in the mid-morning of Tuesday along Ikrodu Road in Lagos.

The incident occurred when a truck believed to be in the fleet of a popular cement company collided head-on with a luxury, intra-city, passenger bus operated by the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

The injured – some of whom were in critical conditions – were said to have been evacuated to the hospital while the rest who escaped unhurt have left the scene to continue with their businesses for the day.

The incident was said to have led to serious traffic gridlock on the ever-busy Ikorodu Road.

Emergency responders such as the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Nigeria Police and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), among others, were said to have arrived at the accident promptly. They helped in rescuing the injured and taking those fatally wounded to the hospital.

According to our source, while the dead was evacuated to the hospital, the police ensured that there was no breakdown of law and order as hoodlums usually embarked on in a similar incident in the past to vandalise the affected vehicle(s) they judged to have caused the accident.