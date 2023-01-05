The Police command in Lagos state says one robbery suspect was gunned down around Oshodi area while his gang was exchanging gun fire with its operatives.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

Hundeyin said the incident happened on Dec. 24, at 3.00 a.m. on Akinpelu-Oshodi Road.

He said the anti-robbery operatives of the Akinpelu police division encountered the robbery gang while on a stop-and-search operation.

The spokesman said that the suspected armed robbers, sighting the police, opened fire on them, which was promptly retaliated by the officers who were well positioned for the operation.

Hundeyin said one of the suspects was gunned down in the process, while two others sustained bullet injuries and managed to escape.

He said efforts are on to arrest the fleeing suspects, and he appealed to members of the public and health workers to report to the police any one found with bullet wounds.

The Police image maker said one locally-made pistol, one Elepaq generator, and 15 computer UPS were recovered from the suspect. (NAN)