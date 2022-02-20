From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

One man, Job Akinola, was shot dead at Odo-igbo ward 6, Atakumosa East Local Government during the APC governorship primary held yesterday.

The deceased, who was said to be a member of the APC, was killed during accreditation by unknown assailant.

The killing has generated reactions as some people alleged that he was shot by a vehicle branded with the poster of a governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It was also alleged that suspected cultists, who arrived the voting centre shot the deceased.

The spokesperson of the Osun police command, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the death of the victim, saying that the police had commenced investigating the killing.

She also linked the killing to cult clash. She said information available to the police was that it was a rival cult clash.

Opalola said, “One Bode Itapa stormed APC accreditation at Ward 6, Odogbo, picked up the victim and shot him dead. Police intercepted the suspect at Kwara road, engaged them in shootout. They escaped into the bush with gunshot injury. They abandoned a PDP branded Nissan van with Sanya Omirin poster.”

When contacted, Omirin denied the allegation that his boys were involved in the killing, saying none of his boys attacked any loyalist of Governor Oyetola.

“My boys have nothing to do with the killings, they were merely passing through the area, the murder has been committee earlier,” Omirin added.