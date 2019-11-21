One person was shot while many others were injured yesterday at the Igando area of Lagos State when members of the National Union Of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers Association Of Nigeria (RTEAN) clashed. Already, 10 persons have been arrested in connection with the pandemonium. The war of supremacy between the two unions, which was said to have disrupted economic and social activities in the area, raged on until 1pm.

The fight started as early as 7am, leading to panic and confusion as residents and passersby scampered for safety. Daily Sun gathered that Lati Bashiru, was shot in his left arm, while scores sustained various degrees of injuries. The contending unions allegedly deployed the use of gun, machetes, bottles, charms, iron rods and other dangerous weapons, as they battled for the control of Igando garages and parks. Witnesses alleged that the factions numbering about 1000 had met in a major junction known as last bus stop, connecting Isuti Road and Igando bus stop in an apparent move to take over the ticket selling points.