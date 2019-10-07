Conceived from a deep desire to re-redefine the online shopping narratives as well as create a standard, first class and relevant shopping experience for Nigerians, especially those resident in Port Harcourt and its environs, Jankaramall has hit the cyberspace, and with a reliable promise to ensure trust and all new level convenience.

Launched in October 2018, Jankaramall, with headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria, is endowed with the best of qualitative approach to easy online shopping and stress free timely delivery.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Enitan Igwe,jankaramall.com is not just the everyday online shopping platform, but a one stop arena where virtually everything ranging from household essentials, electronics, health and beauty care products, foods and beverages ready-made meals, home appliances, groceries, office supplies, among others can be derived at the snap of the fingers or rather a click.

Hear her:

“Jankara is an online store with rich Nigerian heritage offering world class shopping experience. Customer satisfaction is extremely important to us, therefore we ensure that our prices are fair and competitive.

“Jankaramall was conceived from an intense desire to create a modern and relevant retail shopping experience for Port Harcourt and Nigeria as a whole and a more convenient way for people to get their everyday needs without the hassles of moving out of your comfort zone just to get desired groceries. We don’t just sell groceries, we take the stress off of you and give you time to spend on more rewarding activities.”

With an established vision “To be the biggest and most preferred one-stop online shopping destination for grocery, household essentials, home cooking, personal care and general consumer goods in Africa”, Jankaramall.com is fast taking over the cyberspace, making life easy for a great number of people who are always on the go.

Jankaramall does not only deal with continental products but is also into local brands to ensure the customers’ all round care and wellness. Even pets are not left out as there is a large assortment and variety of Pet foods and accessories available.

Mrs. Igwe continues: “To ensure you have utmost trust and reliability and more convenience, you can also pay for your order on delivery. This gives you the chance to access your products and make sure they are in good condition before you make payment. With Jankara, online shopping is easier in Port Harcourt and Nigeria.”

Jankara is derived from the popularly Lagos market called Jankara Market, located at the centre of the Lagos Island, where it is reported that everything under the heavens, is always available, no matter the time. And through to type, Jankaramall.com is never in short supply of anything money can legitimately buy. So whatever it is you wish to buy, http://www.jankaramall.com is just a click away, and offers lots more at the lowest of prices.

Note: Jankara caters for individuals and corporate needs.