From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A suspected armed robber has been killed during a fierce gun battle between his robbery gang and the police in Ovwian Aladja, Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

Although other members of the gang escaped after he was felled, one locally made double barrel pistol with two cartridges was recovered at the scene of battle.

The four-man gang had invaded Ovwian express junction along Udu Road where they were operating before operatives from Ovwian Aladja Division, acting on a tip-off, stormed the scene.

On sighting the police team, the gang members opened fire, to which the team responded.

In the ensuing battle, the deceased suspect was killed, according to the acting Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the incident.

Edafe said manhunt has been intensified for the fleeing suspects.

He however said the command made a major breakthrough in it’s fight against cultism following the arrest of one Andrew aka Pound, a notorious cultist believed to be terrorising Sapele area of the state.

According to Edafe, the suspect has already confessed to be a member of Aiye confraternity, adding that yellow cult regalia, one locally made pistol and two cartridges was recovered from him.

Also recovered, was one red Toyota Camry with registration number AAA 409 GL, believed to have used in Tuesday’s reported murder of one Abowa Osawe at Shell Road, Sapele.



Edafe said Andrew’s arrest followed the confessional statement of five suspects earlier arrested in connection with the murder.

He gave the names of the five suspects as Timothy Clark (27), Patrick Mbuk (29), Gift Omofeye (26), Ogburang Samuel Ibe (31) and Onyekachi Amadike (24), adding that the matter was still being investigated.