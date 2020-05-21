Emma Jemegah

One year after his sudden death, family members, friend and colleagues yesterday remembered former coach of Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi, late Solomon Ogbeide.

His wife in a telephone chat with Daily SunSports described the last one year as traumatic, but gave glory to God that the family is shouldering in his absence.

“It’s has not been easy for the head of the family not to be around. It’s true he was never at home most of the times when he was alive, but he communicated daily and this is one aspect I’ve missed in him. But I thank God the children are doing well, because he trained them to be independent. I also want to thank some friends, who have been of assistance to the family,” Mrs. Ogbeide said.

His former boss, Mike Idoko said he was still to get over the death of Ogbeide. “He was very close to me professionally. We were together at Warri Wolves, Sunshine Stars and Lobi Stars before he died. I pray his family continues to wax stronger.”

The President of Nigeria Football Coaches Association (NFCA), a body late Ogbeide was the secretary before his death, Ladan Bosso, coach Ogbeide was an invaluable asset to the coaching profession. “We miss his guidance and professional advise,” he said.