From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has released names of successful candidates to take part in the N-power Batch C Stream 1, one year after application.

Recalled that in June 2020, the Federal Government announced the commencement of the registration process in which over 5 million Nigerians registered.

The Government, through the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Bashir Nura Alkali, in a statement, yesterday said that the ministry commenced the next stage of enrollment with the verification of email addresses by applicants.

Alkali called on shortlisted applicants to check their respective email addresses for confirmation and for further information.

He directed applicants to also log on to www.nasims.gov.ng to enrol their biometric data.

He also advised applicants to contact NPower helplines at 018888340 or 018888189 or email for support at [email protected] for other enquiries.