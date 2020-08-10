Emma Jemegah

Over a year since the Golden Eaglets participated at the U-17 World Cup in Brazil, the players and officials are yet to be paid their bonuses and other allowances.

Some of the players who spoke to Daily SunSports said they had sent emissaries to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to know why they have not been paid but they keep getting promises that the monies would be paid very soon.

“We’ve waited for more than a year to get our qualification bonuses after the qualification in Tanzania and each time we send emissaries to the NFF all we get is for us to be patient, that very soon the money will be paid,” some of the players said on condition of anonymity.

The Golden Eaglets, after losing out at the last World Cup in Brazil are shocked with the manner at which the NFF is allegedly deliberately denying the players and officials their legitimate allowances agreed upon by the federation.

“The Nations Cup was hosted in Tanzania since June last year which eventually qualified Nigeria for the Brazil World Cup but the bonuses are yet to be paid. The supervisory body, the Ministry of Sports has done well by ensuring that the rights of the athletes are paid as the Minister always insists that athletes’ entitlements should be the priority of the federations and we wonder why our case is different,” the players lamented.