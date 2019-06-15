Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Family members and associates of late Nigerian music icon Oseloke Augustine Onwubuya (popularly known as Ras Kimono) on Saturday shed tears at his graveside at Onicha-Olona in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The solemn ceremony was part of activities to mark the one year remembrance of the late reggae musician who died on June 10, 2018 in Lagos.

Among those present were Kimono’s close associates, Gideon Nwaomu and Phil Ehizibue; with relatives including Afam Ugah, Ochei Odiakose, Austin Elumelu (the Ozoma of Onicha-Olona); and the President-General of Yoruba community in Delta State, Otunba Ayoola Fafowora.

In an emotion laden tune, Nwaomu said they were at the graveside to keep the memory of the legend alive.

“We have com here to remember our brother, friend and father. The lion who rose from this village and became a super star. Last Monday, it was exactly one year when he left us. That is why we are here to spend some time with him,” Nwaomu stated.

At the brief ceremony, some community folks shed tears for the departed music star.

The legendary Kimono breathed his last after over 35 years on stage. He was 60 years when he died.

His debut album “Under Pressure”, “Natty Get Jail” and “Rum-Bar- Stylee” was a hit, ruling the air wave of the Nigerian music scene in the late 80’s and early 90’s.

Kimono’s last music record “Stop the Senseless Killing” was a passionate plea and admonition to Nigerians to stop the killings of fellow Nigerians and other people around the world.

Kimono, according to his associates, lived an exemplary life devoid of hate, bickering, bitterness, rancour and acrimony, adding that he was scandal free all through his music career of over 35 years, and never indulged in smoking or drinking unlike most of his peers.