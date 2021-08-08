From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Loyalists of late politician and business tycoon, Senator Buruji Kashamu, on Sunday, disclosed they are still in mourning, one year after his death.

Kashamu, who was the Peoples Democratic (PDP) governorship candidate in 2019 election, died on August 8, 2020, in Lagos, as a result of COVID-19 complications.

He was buried at his residence in Ijebu-Igbo, Ijebu North Local Government Area on August 9.

Addressing newsmen in Abeokuta on Sunday, a factional State Chairman of PDP, Samson Bamgbose, flanked by other loyalists of the late senator, paid glowing tributes to the late Kashamu.

He described him as a philanthropist, grassroots mobiliser and lover of the masses.

Bamgbose said the PDP in the state and the late politician’s loyalists are poised to sustain his legacy.

“Prince Buruji Kashamu did not die. If he had gone just like that, no one will be here today. The entire executive members are representing Buruji in Ogun State and we will never let him down.

“Buruji worked tirelessly before he let the guard down. By the special grace of God, the legacy will continue forever”. Bamgbose stated.

When asked on the crisis rocking the party in the state, he admitted that the group had made peace with Ladi Adebutu’s faction in April this year, but quickly added that the group reneged on the peace agreement.

