Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has distributed seedlings and herbicides to farmers in Iseyin community as part of activities to mark one year anniversary of his administration.

Makinde said the distribution of the seedlings was to assist farmers to improve on their farming in Oke-Ogun area that is noted for agricultural activities.

According to him, the high yield seedlings, cassava stems and chemicals distributed will enhance food production in the state.

He said his administration valued the contribution of the people of Oke-Ogun, who were predominantly farmers, to the food security of the state.

“That is the reason this administration awarded the Ibadan-Iseyin road to a contractor.

“The road, when completed, will make transportation of farm produce to cities easier.

“Plans are also underway for the rehabilitation of over 1,000 kilometres rural access roads across the states,’’ Makinde said.

The governor further said that his government would soon open another 6,000 hectares of land for cultivation in Ilero area of the state.

He advised beneficiaries of the seedlings to maximise the opportunity, promising that his administration would always support and provide assistance to farmers.

Earlier, Mr Jacob Ojekunle, the State Commissioner for Agriculture, expressed appreciation to the governor for the provision of the seedlings.

Ojekunle urged the farmers to plant the seedlings and put more efforts in their farming activities.

“The present administration will always stand with you,’’ the commissioner said.

The beneficiaries expressed appreciation to the governor for the gesture.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Makinde also gave out one motorcycle each to ease mobility of the directors of agriculture in nine local governments in Oke Ogun areas.

The beneficiary LGAs are Atisbo, Orire, Afijio, Onaara, Iwajowa, Ibarapa North, Oluyole and Ibarapa East. (NAN)