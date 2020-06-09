Maduka Nweke

The Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led Administration in Lagos State has delivered over 1,576 home units going by the number of commissioned projects in the State’s Housing Ministry.

Following the speech presented by the Ministry during the ministerial presentation of scorecard for the first year in office, the list of the completed projects included; six Housing Schemes located at Igando in Alimosho Local Government Area; Igbogbo in Igbogbo Baiyeku Local Council Development Authority, Igbokushu; Lekki Phase 1; Idale in Badagry; Iponri in Surulere Local Government and Lekki Phase 2 also in Eti Osa Local Government Area.

It was gathered that 120, 252, 124, 132, 96 home units situated respectively at Courtland Luxury Villa in Igbokushu; Lekki Phase 1; Lagos State Affordable Public Housing Scheme in Idale Badagry; Iponri Housing Scheme; and Lekki Phase 2 Scheme in Eti Osa local Government Area, were achieved through Partnerships with the Lagos State Property Development Corporation, Le Grand Property Development Company, Step Development, Echostone Housing and Messrs Lekki Ultimate Constructions respectively.

Moreover, no less than 2,284 home units are expected to be delivered before the first quarter (Q1) of 2021 based on estimations of more housing schemes undergoing constructions.

On the list of the ongoing projects are LAGOSHOMS Sangotedo clusters with 1218 homes in Eti-Osa LGA; 660 homes at Lagoshoms Odo Onosa/Ayandelu in Agbowa Local Council Development Area; Egan Igando Scheme with 270 homes; and Lagoshoms LASU in Lagos State University main Campus with 36 units. Also on Government owned Housing schemes undergoing development include Epe Housing Scheme in Itamarun Epe local Government with 112 home units.

According to the State’s Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, the provision of Housing schemes in major parts of the State are in line with the Sanwo-Olu led Administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda, categorised under the pillar of Building a 21st Century Economy. “Provision of decent housing for Lagosians is an integral part of the transformation agenda of the present administration. Housing being a critical need of humans forms the bedrock of other developmental efforts hence the great attention given to it by the present administration,”he said.

Speaking at the ongoing ministerial briefing on the strides of the Sanwo-Olu led Administration in one year, Akinderu-Fatai, disclosed that the strategies deployed in meeting the agenda of completing existing housing schemes are channeled through Direct Budgetary allocations and Public Private Partnerships.

According to him 492 of the homes located at Lateef Kayode Jakande Gardens Housing in Igando and 360 at LagosHoms Igbogbo 2b were actualized through Direct Budgetary allocations while the rest were effected through Joint Ventures with Private investors. The Commissioner who appreciated the efforts of the Partners, called for more serious minded investors to join hands with the State Government for speedy remedy to the housing deficit challenge in the State.

He also affirmed that the State Government is working assiduously to increase manpower development through upgrading the skills of about 1000 artisans in the Building sector for an improved capacity as well as enhanced income generation.

On the accessibility of the homes to the public, the Commissioner pointed out that according to the State Government Housing policy, the homes are targeted at first time prospective home owners who are residents of the State, and could acquire the homes on a convenient mortgage system or make outright purchase of the homes.

He said: “The State Government has strengthened its convenient mortgage system under the Rent-to-Own Scheme under the Lagos State Mortgage Board to bring as many people as possible on the Home Ownership ladder. “Within the period under review, a total of 1,332 Lagosians benefited from the Rent to Own Scheme. With an initial payment of 5 per cent of the homes and monthly payments spread over 10 years, more Lagosians can become homeowners without experiencing serious financial hardship.”