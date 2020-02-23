Rep. Raheem Olawuyi, on Sunday, restated his commitment toward impacting inclusive and quality representation on the people of Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin

Olawuyi made the promise while addressing some constituents at his constituency office in Omu-Aran, saying that he would continue to tow the path of inclusiveness, community service and human capital development.

The Federal lawmaker was first elected as the Constituency representative after winning the Nov. 17, 2018 by-election in the state under the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the death of Rep. Funke Adedoyin, after a brief illness.

He was subsequently re-elected as a member of 9th Assembly for the same seat during the 2019 general elections.

Olawuyi said the constituency had no doubt, witnessed unprecedented series of achievements in terms of community- based projects and human capital development, saying “those were just a tip of the iceberg”.

He lauded the people of the constituency for their support and prayers so far, saying the ongoing transformation in the constituency was a good testimony and justification of APC victories over the past unpopular regime in the constituency and the state at large.

According to him, the forces that hitherto held the constituency in the jugular were sent packing through your votes using the “O To Ge” struggle.

He said the ongoing consultative meetings across the four councils was in fulfilment of his promise to always maintain adequate contact with the people of the constituency.

“Through such interaction, we can rob minds with critical stakeholders in the constituency, teachers, doctors, farmers, traders, students, politicians, community leaders on challenges and the way forward.

“During our campaigns, I promised to always be around to be abreast of development as your representative and collectively rob minds together on how to move our constituency forward.

“This is exactly what we have been doing and the ongoing stakeholders meeting across the councils was a product of the fulfilment of that promise.

“I hold you in the highest esteem. My constituency is always my priority.

“I know so much are being expected from me but I promise to do my very best to ensure a better constituency that will be the cynosure of all eyes,” Olawuyi said.

The lawmaker said his representation was always opened to constructive criticism, saying that such would allow him to see his shortcomings and redouble his efforts.

“There were those who no matter what you impacted, would still not be pleased,’’ he said.

Olawuyi urged the youth and women to take advantage of the Federal Government’s borders closure by engaging actively in mechanised farming for self-sustenance and reliance.

“I highlighted this during a recent elaborate meeting with farmers and farmers’ associations across the constituency and still assuring that we are very much committed to given necessary assistance in that regard,” he said.

Olawuyi listed part of the efforts to impact on the constituents to include distribution of free Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) forms to prospective candidates and erection of street light poles in strategic locations in the constituency.

Others are training of 500 youths on entrepreneurship and skills, donation of the sum of N10.5 million to 1,050 widows across the constituency and sinking of motorised boreholes.

Others are construction of five modern farm processing houses, building of primary school at Isapa in Ekiti Local Government Area and rehabilitation of some roads. (NAN)