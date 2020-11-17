Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

The Kogi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party says it would continue to remember it’s slain women leader, Mrs Salome Acheju Abuh for her

Courage and Commitment to the Party during her life time.

The PDP in a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Bode Ogunmola to celebrate and remember her courage, said the late Mrs Abuh paid the supreme prize and lamented that the PDP Woman Leader, born on 17″ November 1959 was burnt alive on 18″ November 2019, in her Matrimonial Home in Ochadamu, Ofu LGA, for her doggedness, forthrightness during the November 2019 Governorship Election, in Kogi State.

The PDP says it would forever remember late Salome Abuh for her sacrifice to enthone good governance, prayed God to continue to grant her soul rest and the family she left behind the fortitude to continue to bear the unfortunate loss of a wife, mother and a true Patriot whose love for the state remains unrivalled.

The PDP says while it would continue to remember her for her unquenchable love for the party and the state, lamented that almost a year after she was killed, she was yet to get justice and called on securty agencies to unravel the killers and bring them to book.

It will be recalled that Late PDP women leader

was laid to rest on 7″ December, 2019 after being burnt alive by political thugs.

The Kogi State PDP described her as A Martyr, Political Celebrity, an Institution who suffered this fate for Democracy in Nigeria, said she will continue to be remembered in democratic struggle in Nigeria and beyond as an Amazon who paid the supreme prize for democracy and good governance.