From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

US-based Nigerian artiste, Ogbonna Nnamdi Emmanuel has urged fellow musicians to see the Nigeria Police as partners in progress rather than as enemies.

He made the call recently when he visited the Edo State Police Command, Benin City to notify them of his proposed musical tour, and masking of his face.

Nnamdi, whose stage name is OneofAfrica and record label, Donedealinternational, said: “It is very crucial for me to pay this courtesy call on the Nigeria Police because I wanted to set a trend for aspiring artistes like myself who want to aim high and get to the peak of their career.

“My brand, OneofAfrica, is one to partner with the police because of its sensitivity since I always put on mask. Mask is known as a gear for criminals but this time around, we are not using it for any criminal activity but for creative activities.”

Responding, ACP C.E Dike of the Edo State Police Command said the police are not against the artiste wearing a mask since it’s his identity, as long as he doesn’t run short of the law with it.

Meanwhile, Nnamdi has revealed that life experiences inspire his music. “My music is all about my experiences, things I try to express in life and in the life of the young generation that I belong to.

