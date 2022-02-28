By Chinenye Anuforo

OnePipe, foremost fintech API Company has launched a press writing challenge to recognize finance-focused journalism and reward press reportage. The prized challenge is part of the company’s efforts to promote and inspire more educational reporting and writing with particular emphasis on enhancing the awareness and understanding of embedded finance.

OnePipe aims to foster a deeper understanding of the importance of embedded finance in improving customer experience and satisfaction; while emphasizing the value of good coverage and narrative as a cornerstone for enhancing public awareness of financial technology.

Operations Manager of OnePipe, Yvonne-Faith Elaigwu said the company’s objective with the writing challenge is to promote financial literacy and enhance the financial experiences of people in Nigeria. “We hope that the articles, stories, and news items produced by the press and media throughout this challenge will help everyone understand embedded finance and appreciate what the technology can achieve.”

Research shows that embedded finance will create $230 billion in income by 2025 across a variety of financial services. As the usage of this technology expands and becomes increasingly incorporated into non-financial platforms, it is critical that increased public awareness and understanding is generated.

“We are committed to supporting organisations to build integrated financial solutions that are suited to the needs of their customers, whilst promoting financial inclusion. However, in order to capitalize on the advantages of embedded finance, a thorough grasp of it is required”, Yvonne added.

Commenting on the importance of embedded finance and the services that OnePipe provides, Founder and CEO of OnePipe, Ope Adeoye stated, “The world needs a new type of financial services ecosystem, one where everyone has a role to play and everyone has some value to capture. This is what we embody at OnePipe; we help businesses across sectors to enjoy profitable participation in the fintech ecosystem. With our technology, we turn complex infrastructure into simple code so that businesses can focus on building market-defining products, provide their customers with credit, loan payment plans and seamless payment for services”.

The writing challenge will be judged by a panel of an expert in financial inclusion policy and digital money, Professor Olayinka David-West, Associate Dean, Lagos Business School and qualified news editors, Muyiwa Mutuloko, Editor, TechPoint Africa, and, Caleb Ojewale, Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. The challenge will span a duration of eight weeks, from February 25 to April 14, 2022, with an opportunity for three first-place winners to win one Million Naira each.

Three individuals will each get a 1 Million Naira award in recognition of published reporting that has resulted in information sharing, idea definition, trend analysis, and definition of concepts. All submitted articles should be 400-500 words in length and must have been published in recognized press media. TV or radio submissions must be at least 20mins long and must have been broadcast on any publicly available site such as YouTube or SoundCloud. Entries submitted without the required links or references will be disqualified. Entries will be judged based on material organization, vocabulary, style, grammar, punctuation, spelling, neatness, reach and adherence to all other guidelines.

The OnePipe Writing Challenge is open to all forms of media. Submissions are welcome from journalists/press persons (individuals, either full time, part-time or freelance) who are presently employed in a magazine or general circulation newspaper published in Nigeria, whether daily or non-daily, broadcast or tabloid, news wire, internet publication, conventional or alternative, as well as syndicates and cooperatives that provide content for newspapers. Nominations may be made by editors, publishers, educators, journalistic groups and others.