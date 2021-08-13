For seamless delivery of containerized cargo and freight management, there is a one-stop shop for Nigerians and that’s OnePort 365, a tech-enabled freight management outfit.

At a virtual media parley held during the week and hosted by Yomi Owope, the company’s Chief Executive Officers, Hio Sola Usidame, highlighted OnePort 365’s products and services as well as its unique selling points. According to him, “OnePort 365’s freight management is indeed seamless, its services include GPS enabled tracking for ocean freight, inland haulage, and short and long-term warehousing. Through digitisation, the company optimises freight processes for businesses that enable them to improve operational efficiency for scalable growth and cash flow.”

He further explained: “Customers can easily take control of their shipment processes with the help of cutting-edge technology. OnePort 365 also eases the documentation process for customers as they have a dashboard that allows them to manage it.

“The safety of our customers’ goods is a priority for OnePort 365. Often containers are lost in transit and there is no visibility, some of them are worth a fortune and are unaccounted for. OnePort 365’s tracking system enables customers to track and monitor their goods in real-time.”

Shedding light on some of the challenges businesses and entrepreneurs face while requiring freight services, Sola-Usidame stated that a big barrier in the freighting processes is the time and effort it takes to get goods into the port. “Sometimes, it takes up to four weeks to get the goods into the Apapa seaport; if the goods are perishable, they would no longer be in a good state to export. These goods are containerised, so nobody can tell the goods are spoilt, at the end of the day, they get shipped off spoilt. By simplifying what would be stumbling blocks for these businesses, OnePort 365 is helping indigenous businesses create a rock-solid foundation for the future.”

Responding to a question on the cost-effectiveness of OnePort 365, Sola-Usidame said: “If you can scale technology, it doesn’t have to be expensive. We are highly competitive and to a large extent we are more affordable than traditional freighting companies”.

Other OnePort 365’s team members at the parley include Dolapo Fasina, Marketing and Communications Manager; Morenike Jaiyesimi, Operations Manager; Olasunkanmi Olaniyan, Finance Manager; Seni Kester, HR Manager; Foluke Shaba, Sales Manager; and Adebayo Adewunmi, Lead Software Developer.

