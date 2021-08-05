From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has described the death of former Military Administrator of the state, Brigadier General Dominic Oneya (retd) as a great loss to Benue State and Nigeria.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, on behalf of the government and people of the state, deeply mourn the death of General Oneya.

‘He says the footprints of the deceased as Administrator of the state have remained indelible, particularly as one who handed over power to a democratically elected governor in 1999.

‘Governor Ortom sympathises with the Oneya family, the government and people of Delta State over the death of their illustrious son and prays God to grant his soul eternal rest.’

The statement recalled that Brigadier General Dominic Oneya, born in 1948, was the Military Administrator of Benue State from August 1998 to May 1999.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.