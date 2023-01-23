From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A civil society organisation, Socio-Economic Analysis Group (SEAG) has claimed that ongoing military operations across the country has eliminated fears of a violent-prone poll.

SEAG Convener, Olatunde Morayo and Co-coveners, Hajara Abubakar and Obidi Ifuko, in a statement on Monday, argued that the military has significantly reduced the capacity of insurgents to undermine the conduct of the elections.

Morayo noted that SEAG’s assertion stemmed from a recent study conducted after a promise made by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Leo Irabor that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will work with the other security agencies to ensure peaceful conduct of the plebiscite.

He said the group discovered that the Armed Forces of Nigeria has continued to deepen its loyalty to the constitution of the country, while conducting in-house education for its personnel on the benefits of total support for a democratic process.

He added that it is now left for Nigerians to cooperate fully with the Armed Forces of Nigeria to ensure a peaceful transition process.

“Socio-Economic Analysis Group (SEAG) study of the situation was prompted by the promise made by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. LEO Irabor that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will fully support the democratic process to a logical conclusion.

“Though some skeptics wanted to raise dust where there is none, our study reveal that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is fully prepared for the elections.

“A critical study of the security situation reveal that we are winning the war in all the troubled spots. Using kinetic and non-kinetic approach, normalcy is gradually returning.

“Though there are still traces of the security challenges, but we say the capacity of the military to deal with them is not in doubt.

“We must give kudos to the Chief of Defence Staff for constantly reminding Nigerians that the AFN has fully keyed into the democratic process. It is indeed a morale booster and an assurance.

“SEAG urge Nigerians to support and cooperate the AFN and other security agencies to ensure a peaceful general election,” he said.