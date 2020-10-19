ONGOING: Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurating the State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution

for Victims of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and related abuses in the state.

The panel will be chaired by retired Justice Doris Okuwobi.

Other members are: Mr. Ebun Adegboruwa, SAN (representing the Civil Society); DIG Taiwo Lakanu (a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police); Ms Patience Udoh (representing the Civil Society); Mr. Segun Awosanya (Human Rights Activist); Mrs. Olutoyin Odusanya (Director, Citizens Mediation Center); as well as a rep/member of the youth-led protest and a representative of the Human Rights Commission.

The panel has six months in the first instance for the job.

Sanwo-Olu said the panel will look at all verifiable cases of SARS brutality and fatality and ensure offending SARS officers are punished while victims or their families are duly compensated.