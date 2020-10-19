Lukman Olabiyi
ONGOING: Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurating the State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution
for Victims of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and related abuses in the state.
The panel will be chaired by retired Justice Doris Okuwobi.
Other members are: Mr. Ebun Adegboruwa, SAN (representing the Civil Society); DIG Taiwo Lakanu (a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police); Ms Patience Udoh (representing the Civil Society); Mr. Segun Awosanya (Human Rights Activist); Mrs. Olutoyin Odusanya (Director, Citizens Mediation Center); as well as a rep/member of the youth-led protest and a representative of the Human Rights Commission.
The panel has six months in the first instance for the job.
Sanwo-Olu said the panel will look at all verifiable cases of SARS brutality and fatality and ensure offending SARS officers are punished while victims or their families are duly compensated.
Leave a Reply