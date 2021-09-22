From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Ekiti State governor, Segun Oni, has obtained the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) nomination form for the June 18, 2022 governorship poll in the state.

Oni, who obtained the form at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, on Wednesday, said the opposition party must field the right candidate for the next Ekiti State governorship poll.

The former governor, represented by the Director General of his campaign organization, Yemi Arokodare, said he is the right man to win the governorship poll for the PDP.

According to him, the people of Ekiti are eagerly waiting for his emergence as the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP, so as to vote the party in the governorship contest.

“The people of Ekiti State and party members have been anticipating this epochal moment, which officially validates the interest of Chief Segun Oni in the governorship race, and commences another graceful journey to serve the people of Ekiti State.

“The message of Ekiti people to the PDP is very loud and clear: ‘Segun Oni we know, Segun Oni we want; give us Segun Oni as your candidate and we will do the rest – we shall use our votes to deliver and usher-in a PDP-led government in Ekiti state.’

“Today, anyone can visit Ekiti State to do a survey and general assessment: the civil servants are waiting, pensioners are waiting, farmers are waiting, traders are waiting, women are waiting, the youths are waiting, people living with disabilities are waiting, even the men are waiting; everyone is waiting for the emergence of Segun Oni, as the candidate of the PDP, to elect and crown as the next governor of the state. It is going to be a movement like no other.

“It must be said at this point that it is only the quality of the candidate the PDP presents in Ekiti that will count and not the propaganda that the PDP can field just anyone and win.

“The popularity and acceptance of Chief Segun Oni in Ekiti state is very special and unique in its own way, and it is strategic to the PDP winning the governorship seat in 2022,” he stated.