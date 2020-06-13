Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Segun Oni, has called on the State Government to give an enduring fame to the late Group Managing Director of Odua Group of companies, Sir Remi Omotoso.

The People’s Democratic Party chieftain, described Omotoso as an outstanding Ekiti patriot, saying bestowing honour on such an illustrious son would serve as impetus for the coming generations.

The business guru died on June 4th, 2020, after a brief illness at the age of 75 years.

In his condolence message on Saturday, Oni condoled with Governor Kayode Fayemi, the Ekiti State citizens and Omotoso’s family over the demise of the Ayedun Ekiti born business mogul.

Oni said: ” I received with shock, the painful demise of our compatriot, loving brother, Sir Remi Omotoso, who departed this sinful world. I offer my deepest condolence to his dearest wife, children and the entire family and loved ones he left behind.

“May God grants all of you the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. I also condole with the good people of Ekiti State whom he had served selflessly and meritoriously on different occasions and in different capacities.

“We take solace in a life well spent and impacts positively felt across all the strata of Ekiti. His death and passing onto glory, was a celebration of the end of an eventful, rewarding, dedicated and productive life of this excellent corporate Icon, astute elder-statesman, committed patriot and a soldier of Christ.

“His exemplary leadership, outstanding contributions to humanity and indelible footprints will forever be etched in our memories and in the annals of the corporate world.

“For the sake of history and act of mentoring, the Ekiti state government should immortalise this erudite scholar and business guru to serve as a driving force to the coming generations that hardwork and humanitarian services are rewarding and profitable”, Oni stated.