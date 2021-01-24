By Olakunle Olafioye

Tension has continued to mount in Ibeju Lekki as the succession crisis trailing the vacant Onibeju stool continues to threaten the peace of the kingdom amid allegation that some politicians are secretly working to manipulate the selection process in favour of one Rasaq Wasiliu Olassunkanmi Ogutolu, who the ruling house claimed is a stranger to them.

Members of the Onìwonlu Royal Family are also accusing the selection committee of plotting to disqualify one of those they claimed is the rightful candidates to the throne, Prince Wasiu Adeboye Adefuwa, on the grounds that he suffered a minor scar on his hand which he sustained during a fire incident and, therefore, called on the state government to intervene appropriately and douse the tension which the crisis has generated.

The royal family had in a petition to the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the state House of Assembly, called on the authorities in the state to deploy the instrumentality of the law in going about the consideration, selection and installation of the 20th Oba of Ibeju Kingdom as a way of fostering peace, unity and progress of the area.

The petition to Governor Sanwo-Olu, the state House of Assembly and among others, was signed by five princes from the royal family.

However, in a reaction, the lawmaker representing Ibeju-Lekki Constituency 1 in the Lagos State Assembly, Fatai Mojeed dismissed the allegation that politicians in the area were influencing the selection process, saying: “It is the responsibility of the kingmakers to select whoever that is right for the stool. I am not interested in the process and system as I am not entitled to partake in the selection process. As far as I am concerned, there is no crisis regarding the selection of the right person.”