By Joe Apu

Former Super Eagles Coach, Adegboye Onigbinde has commended the world soccer ruling body, FIFA for approving the increase of squads to the World Cup in Qatar.

Onigbinde, who led Nigeria to the Japan/Korea World Cup in 2002 while reacting to the newly approved 26-man squad stated that it would give players a wider opportunity to be selected as well as provide coaches better options.

“The idea of FIFA increasing the World Cup squad for national teams from 23 to 26 is a welcome development. It gives players wider opportunities to be selected and better options for coaches in carrying out their jobs.

“Depending on how the coaches do their jobs, it will make players work harder rather than make them complacent. No player goes to the national team without an intention to make the final list.”

FIFA decided to increase the size of the squads as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the unusual timing of the tournament

National teams will now be allowed to include a maximum of 26 players in their final squads for the World Cup this year.

Previously, coaches were allowed to bring 23 players along to each tournament.

A statement from FIFA read: “Given the need to retain additional flexibility due to the unique timing of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in the global calendar, as well as the broader context of the disruptive effects caused by the Covid-19 pandemic on squads before and during tournaments, the Bureau has decided the following:

“The maximum number of players on the release list has been increased from 35 to 55. No more than 26 people (up to 15 substitutes and 11 team officials – one of these officials must be the team doctor) will be allowed to sit on the team bench.”

Senegal and Netherlands will get the tournament underway, with the first game of Group A to be played at 13:00 local time on November 21.