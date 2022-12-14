Lawal Khalid of Ansardeen High School, Liberty Road Ibadan and Mariam Abdulwahid of RACBAR Academy have emerged winners in male and female categories respectively during the Kayrom Lee Under-16 Anniversary Squash Tournament that ended over the weekend, inside the squash hall of Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan.

Amuda Teslim of Adem Group of Schools finished as runners-up while Olajuyigbe Joshua of Celestial High School Oke-Ado, Ibadan came second runners-up, and Karima Abdullateef of RACBAR Academy ended as runners-up in the female category.

FIFA and CAF advisor, Chief Adegboye Onigbinde who was one of the dignitaries that graced the event commended the CEO of Kayrom Lee, Ambassador Romoke Ayinde, who organised the squash competition to mark the 13th year anniversary of collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development in promoting grassroots sports.

The Modakeke High Chief described Ayinde, who has just been appointed as the Mother of Sports in Oyo State by the state government, as a God sent to save the grassroots sports in Oyo State, considering her numerous efforts geared towards reviving grassroots sports.