Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has warned kingmakers of Ijesamodu Ekiti in Ilejemeje Local Government against illegal and unlawful selection of the next Onijesamodu to be chosen any moment from now.

The Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, who gave the warning at a meeting held with the kingmakers, elders and management of Ilejemeje Local Government Council on Tuesday said government was interested in a peaceful and transparent process to fill the vacant stool.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, the throne became vacant following the demise of the late monarch, Oba Samuel Osatuyi, in December 2018 after reigning for 49 years.

Addressing the stakeholders, Egbeyemi said government was concerned about incidence of violence recorded in the community in connection with the kingship matter warning the youths of the community against any breakdown of law and order.

He insisted that the 1982 Oluwole Chieftaincy Declaration on the Onijesamodu stool must be strictly adhered to in filling the vacant stool while all stakeholders must be carried along to engender fairness.

Egbeyemi emphasized that government would not impose monarch on the people of Ijesamodu saying the assignment to choose a new king rested on the four kingmakers who had formed a quorum following the death of two others.

According to the 1982 Declaration, the three Ruling Houses in the town are Asa, Elewu and Owa. It was the turn of the Owa Ruling House to produce the next Onijesamodu.

The Deputy Governor urged the kingmakers to call for nomination of candidates from the Owa Ruling House and the election conducted within the stipulated period in the presence of local government officials, security agencies and Ifa priests.

While explaining the process of choosing an Oba for a town, Egbeyemi said it must be in tandem with the extant laws and tradition of the town maintaining that government cannot choose a king for the community but was only interested in a peaceful and transparent process.

He called on all stakeholders in the selection of the new Onijesamodu to conduct themselves peacefully throughout the selection process.

Egbeyemi said government would not allow the peace and tranquility of the community to be disrupted by any act of violence before, during and after the process.

The head of Owa Ruling House, Mr Olabode Oyeyemi said the names of the contestants had already being submitted to the kingmakers for proper scrutiny.

The meeting was attended by Ilejemeje Local Government Chairman, Mr Akin Oladunjoye who led other officials of the council while the kingmakers were led by Prof. Oluremi Fayemi.

The stakeholders promised to be guided by the 1982 Declaration and maintain law and order throughout the process that would lead to the emergence of the next Onijesamodu.

They also commended the state government for the intervention and interest in the peace of their hometown.