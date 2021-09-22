Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is impressed with the job done by Monimichelle Group at the Mobolaji Anthony arena (Onikan Stadium) turf and the man is not hiding it.

Sanwo-Olu, as a way of showing appreciation to the contractor who constructed the beautiful geotech hybrid synthetic turf, doled out $5000 to the company’s CEO Ebi Egbe.

The governor told Egbe that the $5000 gift was his own little way of saying “thank you “ for delivering in an era when most contractors handling government jobs hardly deliver.

Egbe who is virtually on cloud nine over the overwhelming commendations that has been coming his way said he couldn’t thank Governor Sanwo Olu enough for the opportunity given his firm to show what they can do.

“In Monimichelle, we don’t compromise standard…our jobs speak for us. What we did at the Enyimba Stadium, Kakardan Stadium in Katsina and now at Onikan and several other stadiums is there for everybody to see. We are presently working in Awka and the FIFA Goal project in Ugborodo, Delta State and when we are done Nigerians would see that Monimichelle is truly a firm out to eradicate bad pitches not just in Nigeria but the African continent.”

It would be noted that several football stakeholders have been thumbing up Monimichelle Group over the high quality of the Onikan Stadium turf with South Africa’s Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis describing it as the best turf she is playing on in Nigeria.

