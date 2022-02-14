The Lagos state government says it had directed the prosecution of the developer of the three-storey building under construction that collapsed in Onike area of the state, on Saturday, killing two persons.

A statement by Mr Mukaila Sanusi, spokesman of the Lagos state Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development said that the Commissioner in the ministry, Dr Idris Salako, gave the directive on Sunday evening. Salako said that the Lagos state Building Control Agency “had been mandated to liaise with the police so as to proceed to court and press charges against the developer , who has been held for violating the state’s physical planning laws.

“The government regrets the needless loss of lives and property, due to his unlawful conduct and antics of defying stop-work orders as well as evading supervision.

“It is hoped that his prosecution would send a strong warning to all recalcitrant developers that it was mandatory to Build Right and engage professionals in constructing buildings in Lagos state as we will not hesitate to bring to book whoever errs against the law,” he said.

He said that one person was rescued alive, while two deaths were recorded from the collapse.

Salako added that excavation of the site by emergency responders, including the Lagos state Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) was “still ongoing and will continue until it is levelled to ground zero”. (NAN)