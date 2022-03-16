By Monica Iheakam

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) Technical Director, Samuel Onikeku, is optimistic that the country’s athletes will make an appreciable impact at the World Athletics Indoor Championship in Belgrade.

According to Onikeku, Nigeria will be presenting six athletes comprising two jumpers and a relay team at the championship taking place in Belgrade, Serbia from Friday March 18 to Sunday March 20, 2022.

”There are no travel issues for our athletes and they are expected to start competing on March 18.

“I don’t foresee any problems because everything they need to shine in Belgrade has been done and I believe that all things being equal, we might come home with a medal.

World and Olympics long jump bronze medallist, Ese Brume, tops the list of six athletes sent by the AFN to the competition.

Brume, competing in her first World Indoor Championships, is aspiring to become the second Nigerian woman after Glory Alozie to win medals at both the indoor and outdoor World Athletics championships.