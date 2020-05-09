Some onions sellers in Enugu metropolis of the state say the early harvest season is responsible for the fall in the price of the commodity.

Some sellers, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during a market survey in Enugu, said the price of onion had fallen by more than 100 per cent.

According to Mr David Offor, a seller at the onion market, the produce is available in the market because now is is the season of the commodity.

“Many onions farmers in the Northern parts of the country have started harvesting their onions for sale.

“Supply of the commodity by many onions farmers has forced the price to fall significantly in the market,” Offor added.

Mr Timothy Ajah, an onion dealer at onion market now located at the New Garki Market, said the price of onions had reduced significantly because “its harvest season in the country.

“The price of the commodity has crashed in Enugu onions market from N35,000 per 100kg to N13,000.

“As of January, a 100kg bag of onions was sold for between N35, 000 and N38,000,” Ajah said.

Miss Chioma Ogadi, who sells on retail basis at Mayor market, said that another reason for the crash in the price of onions was caused by the number of days the onions had spent in the market.

“When bags of onions have spent about four days or more, the price tends to fall further because it will not be as fresh as the new ones that have not spent a night or more than a day.

“For those ones that have spent days, they go for between N7,000 and N9,000 per bag,”Ogadi added.

Mrs Rose Onyia, another onoin seller at Top-Land neighborhood market told NAN that the market had been flooded with onions because of lack of storage and preservation facilities, hence traders had to sell at a reduced price to avoid losses. (NAN)