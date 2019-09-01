Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

An Ogun State High Court of Justice, sitting in Ipokia Judicial Division, has ruled that there is no formal appointment of a recognised Oba-elect for the stool of Onipokia of Ipokia, which had been made by the Ipokia Kingmakers.

Justice Gboyega Ogunfowora gave this ruling while dismissing a preliminary objection by the Kingmakers of Ipokia Traditional Council of Chiefs, in a trial on the chieftaincy tussle to elect a new Onipokia of Ipokia, in Ipokia Local Government Area Ogun state.

The Justice, who struck out the objection challenging the jurisdiction of the court to adjudicate on the matter, described the preliminary objection as “frivolous and unmeritorious.”