Moshood Adebayo

Oniru of Iru, Oba AbdulWasiu Lawal, has pledged to invest resources in projects that will promote cultural renaissance within his kingdom, Lagos and Yoruba land.

He also said he would embark on innovations that would engender economic development, foster unity among family members within the kingdom.

The traditional ruler, in a statement by his Private Secretary, Hakeem Akitoye, also assured residents and members of the Iru Kingdom of his commitment to unity and progress of the state.

“With my experience in public service, I will continue to work with others not only to bring more development to Iruland but the entire state. I promise to live the rest of my life for my people. I will work with fellow monarchs, chiefs, community leaders and all stakeholders for the unity of our people. I will project the Yoruba culture and tradition by promoting and sustaining our identity as a people.

“Consequently, I pledge to invest resources in projects that will promote cultural renaissance in Yoruba land. I will spare no sweat in guaranteeing the advancement of the Yoruba culture and tradition. I will work with various stakeholders to achieve this,” he said.