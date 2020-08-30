Gabriel Dike

The Omowunmi Abisogun Oniru Royal family of Iru Kingdom and Ilaseland have petitioned the Lagos State House of Assembly over the alleged imposition of Mr. Wasiu Gholahan Lawal as the Oniru of Iruland.

The protest was led by the patriarch of Iru kingdom and Ilaseland, Alhaji Surajudeen Durosimi, who called for the reversal of the appointment of Mr. Wasiu Gholahan Lawal as the new Oniru of Iruland

The royal family members, who carried placards with different inscriptions, expressed displeasure over the alleged imposition of Oba Gbolahan, which they considered as an aberration to the tradition of Iru kingdom.

The Iru kingdom and Ilaseland royal family in a letter addressed to the speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudasiru Obasa titled: “Petition against imposition of Wasiu Gbolahan Lawa as new Oniru of Iruland,” condemned what they described as ‘illegality of imposition of Gbolahan Lawal as the Oniru of Iruland.

Durosimi said the action of the local and state governments constituted a desecration of the land through the imposition of an individual whose paternal lineage belongs to Ojora Family.

The petition reads in part: “We are calling on the Lagos State government to reverse the process of illegality and follow the due process under the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the extant laws of Lagos State vis-à-vis the decision of the competent court of jurisdiction looking into the matter.

“Since the Oniru throne is already a court matter, it amounts to a subjudice and a violation of the rule of law to impose anyone.”

He explained that the presentation of certificate and instrument of office to Gbolahan by Governor Sanwo-Olu, constituted a violation of the constitution and the extant laws of Lagos State on the appointment of Oniru of Iruland. Durosimi appealed to Yoruba obas to intervene in the travesty of justice and desecration of Yoruba heritage.