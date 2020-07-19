Lukman Olabiyi

The Omowunmi Abisogun Ruling House of Iruland, Lagos State, has cried out over alleged intimidation and harassment by the monarch of the town.

The royal families in the town have been at loggerheads since the installation of Oba Wasiu Gbolahan as the new monarch. While some families are accusing the state government of imposing the monarch on them, others are taking side with the government.

However, the Omowunmi Abisogun Ruling House of Iruland, Victoria Island, who had been major opposition to the emergence of the monarch, during a press conference held yesterday, alleged that since the imposition of Oba Gbolahan by the state government, he had been a ‘thorn in the flesh’ of all those who opposed his emergence.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Alhaji Suraju Durosinmi called on the Inspector-General of Police to come to their aid in order to checkmate the illegal activities being allegedly perpetrated by the monarch.

The family pleaded with the police boss to come to their rescue as a matter of urgency.