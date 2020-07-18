Lukman Olabiyi

The Omowunmi Abisogun Ruling House of Iruland, Lagos State has cried out over alleged intimidation and hassment by the monarch of town.

The royal families in the town have been in loggerheads since the installation of the new monarch, Wasiu Gbolahan, while some families were accusing the state government of imposing the monarch on them, others were taking side with the government.

However, the Omowunmi Abisogun Ruling House of Iruland, Victoria Island, who had been a major opposition to the emergence of the monarch, during a press conference held yesterday, alleged that since the imposition of the monarch, Gbolahan, by the state government, he has been a ‘torn in the flesh’ of all those who opposed his emergence.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Alhaji Suraju Durosinmi called on the Inspector-General of Police to come to their aid in order to checkmate the illegal activities being allegedly perpetrated by the monarch.

The family pleaded with police boss to come to their rescue as matter of urgency and arrest the so called palace guards, the land-grabbers and other local militias who had allegedly constituted themselves into instrument of terror inflicting harms on people of the town.

The family urged all the residents of Iru-Land to discountenance all the directive of the king regarding their properties and others.

“We have observed the reckless harassment, threat to lives and properties of members of the Oniru Family and other residents of Iru-Land and its environs by the king, we equally observe the simultaneous attempt by the same force to legitimate his alleged illegal imposition through a so called ‘political reconciliation’ with some elements that have been part of the grand scheme used so far in the attempt to hijack the Oniru stool.

“Consequently upon his alleged imposition by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu against the ruling of the court that the status-quo ante should be maintained, meaning that all parties should stay action pending the outcome of the court’s decision; as well as the the agreement reached at the office of Department of State Security, Oba Gbolahan has been embark on reign of terror targeted at usurping people’s properties with the infliction of bodily harm on those who resist him, ” the family said.