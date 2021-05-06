By Job Osazuwa

The heads of four ruling houses in Itele-Awori, in the Ado/Odo/Ota Local Government area of Ogun State have called on the Chairman, Awori Oba Development Association, Oba Tijani Adetunji Akinloye, to urgently intervene in the planned imposition of one Fatai Ademola Asorota as Onitele of Itele-Awori, before it snowballs into crisis.

The family, in a letter dated April 29, 2021, jointly signed by Pa Nurudeen Akapo, Chief Taoreed Dada, Mr. Sunday Owotolu and Alhaji Monsuru Yusuf, alleged that the duo of Olota of Ota, Oba Abdul Kabir Adeyemi Obalanlege, and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ogun State, Mr. Afolabi Afuape, were behind the imposition.

The family stated that the Supreme Court, in its judgement delivered on December 16, 2011, in suit number SC 200/2003, between Arowolo vs. Olowookere, held that Adogun Atele was the founder and first settler of Itele land.

The apex court also held that the descendants of Adogun Atele from the four ruling houses namely; Imidawo, Oosa, Ogunrounbi and Alagbeji, are the only persons eligible to the stool of Onitele of Itele-Awori.

The family urged the Chairman, Awori Oba Development Association to invite their family members, the Olota of Ota and Ademola Asorota, to a meeting of the Awori Obas, to ascertain the truth of their petition, in order to avert imminent break down of law and order in Awori land.

The family stated that it would resist by lawful means any attempt to impose Ademola Asorota on them as Onitele of Itele, in contravention of the Supreme Court judgment.